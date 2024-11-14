Revanth wants youngsters to enter Assembly

Stressing youngsters’ increased role in the Legislatures, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy tried to impress schoolchildren saying that he was for reducing the minimum age to contest the Legislative Assembly elections from 25 to 21.

He recalled that Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister had reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years ensuring greater participation of youngsters in Indian politics, and said he too hoped for the age to be reduced for youngsters to play a key role in the Legislatures.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was addressing a ‘mock assembly’ organised on the occasion of Children’s Day, wherein schoolchildren were exposed to the legislature functions and how the decisions that shape their future are made.

Mr. Reddy said young IAS and IPS officers were contributing in nation’s development and young people of the same age can make a huge difference as MLAs. He felt that young MLAs will focus more on education, employment and sports while highlighting the issues of youth who are the future of the country.

Youngsters from various educational institutions, who acted as members of the Legislative Assembly passed two bills — the Drug Abuse Bill and the Headquarters Bill during the mock Assembly session.

