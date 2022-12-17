Revanth wants CM to respect High Court orders on police recruitment test questions

December 17, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has accused the government of ignoring even the High Court orders on awarding marks to all candidates who attempted 7 multiple choice questions with multiple correct answers in the exam conducted by the Police department for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors and Constables.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, he said thousands of candidates are not being called for physical tests now thus losing an opportunity now. These aspirants have tried to reach out to the Police Recruitment Board officials as well but they were not responding saying they have not received High Court orders.

It’s unfortunate that the Home Minister and the Chief Minister, who have to respond, are not even giving an opportunity to these aspirants. Efforts to reach out to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Director General of Police Mahender Reddy through their Twitter handles too have not yielded results. Why should these thousands of aspirants go through this mental stress with no officer responding and political heads not showing any accountability, he asked.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was busy with his Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) expansion plans leaving the entire machinery in a lurch even as thousands of candidates suffer here. He demanded that the CM look into the issue immediately and ensure justice to all the aspirants who have now been excluded from the physical tests due to the inefficiency of some officials.

The issue is related to 7 questions that had multiple correct answers leaving the aspirants in a dilemma while attempting them in the recruitment exam. Some candidates moved the court and got a favorable order for giving marks for the 7 questions to all those who attended the exam. But the orders are being ignored by the government, Mr. Reddy alleged.