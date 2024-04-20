Revanth vows ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver by August 15

April 20, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy vowed on Durga Mata of Edupayala temple in Medak district that ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver would be implemented in the State by August 15. He also said that the Congress would be in power for the next 10 years.

Speaking at an election rally in Medak town in support of Congress candidate Neelam Madhu on Saturday, he assured farmers that the loan waiver process would be completed by Independence Day this year.

People across Telangana revere the goddess and the temple on the banks of Manjeera river. Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha and Konda Surekha and TPCC working president Jagga Reddy were also present.

‘Not a soft politician’

Training his guns on the BRS and BJP and claims made by BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao that Congress government would be toppled by the BJP, he warned that he was not a ‘soft politician’ like the late Jaipal Reddy or senior leader K. Jana Reddy to spare them.

Indira Gandhi sentiment

Speaking about the Gandhi family’s association with the Medak Parliament seat, from where Indira Gandhi won in 1980, he said that Medak saw industrial development only during her tenure. “Congress will never forget Medak as people overwhelmingly voted for Mrs. Gandhi and took care of her when she faced tough times in the country.”

“For the last 25 years, Medak elected BRS and BJP candidates, who did nothing for its development. It is time for people to bring a change and see the development that Congress can bring,” he said. Targeting BRS candidate and former Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy, he said that the former mercilessly snatched farmers’ land for Mallannasagar and Ranganayak projects.

Mr. Reddy challenged BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao to show his contribution to Medak as an MLA earlier. “We are ready to come and see in buses if Mr. Raghunandan Rao can show us his contribution. Neither Mr. Modi nor KCR has a right to seek votes here.”

The Chief Minister also criticised KCR and his party by referring to the car symbol and said that “no one can repair the ‘car’ and it has only scrap value.”

