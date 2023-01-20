Revanth-Venkata Reddy bonhomie creates positivity ahead of Thakre’s meetings with senior leaders

January 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Parliament member from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy stepped into Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of Telangana Congress after 18 months and later had an animated discussion with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy surprising everyone given their perceived bitter political rivalry.

Mr. Venkata Reddy who arrived to meet AICC incharge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre sat in Mr. Revanth Reddy’s chamber and they both had an animated discussion that came as a surprise to all the leaders. Their gestures and whispering in each other’s ears was the cynosure of all eyes given Mr. Venkata Reddy’s constant criticism of the TPCC chief and his functioning style.

In fact, Mr. Venkata Reddy did not visit Gandhi Bhavan when Mr. Thakre was here on his first visit to the State a few days ago apparently to indicate his displeasure over the party chief. He met Mr. Thakre at the guest house later. Mr. Reddy has been critical of Mr. Revanth Reddy but the relations turned sour during the Munugode bypoll with the Bhongir MP staying away from campaigning though the constituency falls under his Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Venkata Reddy not only stayed away from campaigning but there were allegations that he was calling up the Congress leaders to support his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who was the BJP candidate there.

Later, he brushed aside reporter’s questions on his reported claims of not entering Gandhi Bhavan and said he had never said that and he was a loyal Congressman working to strengthen the party. “I have been invited by Mr. Thakre for a meeting and I am here to meet him,” he said.

Mr. Venkata Reddy said he had suggested to Mr. Thakre to announce 50% of candidates at least two months before the polls. He said KCR may opt for early polls anytime and the party should be ready with its strategy. All the leaders should leave Gandhi Bhavan and reach out to people in the villages highlighting KCR’s failures, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Thakre arrived in Hyderabad for this second visit after being appointed AICC incharge. He will be here till January 22 and a series of meetings have been lined up where he would meet all the frontal organisations and also senior leaders for discussions on the Haath se Haath Jodo programme that is to take off on January 26 across the State.

The poll preparedness of the party was also discussed by Mr. Thakre during his meetings with senior leaders including Mr Revanth Reddy, Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Election Management Committee Chairman Damodar Rajnarsimha, AICC programme implementation committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy and AICC secretaries.