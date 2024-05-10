Revanth used ‘vulgar’ language against KCR: CEO seeks Cong. response within 48 hours

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - May 10, 2024 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has sought an explanation from the State Congress leadership over the usage of “demeaning, personal, derogatory and vulgar language” by Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy against BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the public meetings he was addressing as part of the Lok Sabha elections.

The CEO sought a reply to be submitted within 48 hours. He was responding to a complaint by BRS general secretary M. Srinivas Reddy about the language being used by the Chief Minister, which was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Mr. Srinivas Reddy sought an appropriate action.

The CEO said that the complaint would be forwarded to senior TPCC vice-president and election commission coordination committee chairman G. Niranjan seeking response within 48 hours. “In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and appropriate action or decision will be taken without making any further reference to you as per law established for violation of Model Code of Conduct during general election,” the CEO’s office said in a communication.

