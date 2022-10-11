Revanth urges Munugode voters to bless daughter of the soil Sravanthi

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigned in the Munugode constituency on Sunday. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy appealed to the people of Munugode Assembly constituency to vote for party candidate and daughter of the soil Palvai Sravanthi and give her a chance in the by-election.

“Congress had offered every opportunity to Rajagopal Reddy, made him MP and MLA. Now he is on a spree to see the end of the Congress party. He was sold away to the enemy for ₹ 22,000 crore. Society has to face serious consequences if he wins again. Let Congress win the elections for the sake of society,” Mr. Revanth Reddy has appealed to the voters in the constituency during the campaign on Monday at Lankelapally, Damara Bheemannapally, Shviannagudem, Antampet and Gattupall villages in Marriguda mandal.

Referring to the promise of a junior college to Munugode and degree college to Chundur by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the TPCC president wanted to know what happened to those promises. He has asked how can the Chief Minister seek votes while doing nothing for the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy wondered how can BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy seek votes from the public after having left the Congress party in the middle. “This election is between the self-respect of the constituency people, arrogance of Rajagopal Reddy and power of Chandrasekhar Rao. Give a chance to Sravanthi to question on your behalf,” said Mr. Jeevan Reddy adding that Rajagopal Reddy was sold away to the BJP to protect his self-interests.

The Congress MLC asked why the compensation on the lines of Mallannasagar was not being offered to the oustees of projects in the district.