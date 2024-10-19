Revanth urges Group I candidates to call off protests, appear for exam

HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy requested the protesting Group I exam candidates to call off their agitation and write the test, which would start from October 21.

“This is a golden opportunity for you to secure posts as government officers,” the CM said, and criticised the Opposition for ‘exploiting’ the aspirations of these candidates for political gains.

Speaking at the valedictory of the ‘First Police Duty Meet 2024’ at the Telangana State Police Academy on Saturday, Mr. Reddy advised police officials to exercise restraint in dealing with the protesters, cautioning that filing cases could jeopardise the prospects of those who pass the exam.

He urged candidates not to fall prey to the ‘misleading narratives’ of parties that have not conducted examinations for over a decade in power.

Mr. Reddy reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting unemployed candidates. Concerns regarding GO 29 should have been raised when the notification was released in February, he said and pointed out that the High Court had clarified that it would not interfere in the examination process.

He added that the results of Group I Preliminary exams had been announced, with a selection ratio of 1:50 for Mains based on merit. The CM also spoke of the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable representation of BC, SC, and ST communities in the recruitment process.

He said that courts could annul exams if regulations were altered midway, and criticised the Opposition parties for their divisive tactics, accusing them of ‘using’ the fears of unemployed youth. “They ruled the State for 10 years but did not conduct the Group I exam. Now, they are engaging in deceitful rhetoric,” he said.

Tarnishing reputation

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy took a dig at the Opposition for trying to mislead the Group I candidates. At a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he said, “The Opposition aims to stop the exam and tarnish the government’s reputation.”

He specifically called out Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar and urged him to show some respect to the courts and engage in constructive dialogue rather than creating disturbances on the streets.

He also questioned the BRS leaders, mainly KTR, and said that they did not care while they were in power.