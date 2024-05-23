ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth urges Congress leaders to ensure victory in MLC byelection 

Published - May 23, 2024 12:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy underscored the importance of winning the upcoming Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal MLC byelection, scheduled for May 27. He addressed party leaders, including the party candidate Teenmar Mallanna (Chintapandu Naveen), as well as MLAs, ministers, and Parliamentary constituency in-charges from the three erstwhile districts through an online conference (Zoom meeting) on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Reddy stressed the need to take this byelection seriously, urging all involved to ensure the victory of the party candidate. “This byelection should be taken seriously,” he declared, calling on MLAs, ministers, and in-charges to work actively in the election.

With polling scheduled for May 27, Mr. Reddy highlighted the necessity for party workers and leaders to be prepared at the field level. He instructed every MLA to visit all polling booths in their respective Assembly constituencies, emphasising the importance of field-level engagement.

Mr. Reddy noted that Teenmar Mallanna would act as a vital bridge for the government to address issues faced by the unemployed and students. “The victory of Teenmar Mallanna is crucial for solving these problems,” he stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This is not just Teenmar Mallanna’s election, it is the Congress party’s election,” he added, stressing collective responsibility. He urged the party rank and file to win the byelection with a significant majority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

state politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US