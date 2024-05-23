Revanth urges Congress leaders to ensure victory in MLC byelection 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy underscored the importance of winning the upcoming Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal MLC byelection, scheduled for May 27. He addressed party leaders, including the party candidate Teenmar Mallanna (Chintapandu Naveen), as well as MLAs, ministers, and Parliamentary constituency in-charges from the three erstwhile districts through an online conference (Zoom meeting) on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Reddy stressed the need to take this byelection seriously, urging all involved to ensure the victory of the party candidate. “This byelection should be taken seriously,” he declared, calling on MLAs, ministers, and in-charges to work actively in the election.

With polling scheduled for May 27, Mr. Reddy highlighted the necessity for party workers and leaders to be prepared at the field level. He instructed every MLA to visit all polling booths in their respective Assembly constituencies, emphasising the importance of field-level engagement.

Mr. Reddy noted that Teenmar Mallanna would act as a vital bridge for the government to address issues faced by the unemployed and students. “The victory of Teenmar Mallanna is crucial for solving these problems,” he stated.

“This is not just Teenmar Mallanna’s election, it is the Congress party’s election,” he added, stressing collective responsibility. He urged the party rank and file to win the byelection with a significant majority.

