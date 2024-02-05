Revanth urges Cabinet sub-committee to expedite the plan to revive Nizam Sugar Factory

February 05, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Expressing Telangana government’s commitment in reviving the Nizam Sugar Factories, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged the Cabinet Sub-Committee to submit a comprehensive report on the revival.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with the Sub Committee at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, asked for suitable recommendations and suggestions to revive the sugar factories.

The committee discussed pending arrears and the financial difficulties faced by the closed Nizam Sugar Factories at Bodhan and Mutyampet. The CM also enquired about the requirements of sugarcane farmers and their problems comprehensively. He said another meeting would be held once the report is submitted.

The Sugar Factory Revival Committee Chairman and State Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Ministers - Damodara Raja Narsimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy; MLC Jeevan Reddy; MLAs Sudarshan Reddy, Rohit Rao, Adluri Laxman Kumar; former MLA A. Chandrasekhar and officials participated in the meeting.

