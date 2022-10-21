Revanth turns emotional on ‘money politics’ and ‘conspiracy’ to remove him as PCC chief

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy turned emotional during his campaign in Munugode urging people to reject the money politics of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the Congress can no way match in the ugly distribution of money to ‘buy’ votes.

With tear-filled eyes, he said the only way Congress can distribute money is by looting. “Don’t expect us to distribute the money as we can’t match the BJP and TRS in the money politics,” he said as he pleaded with the people to save democracy.

With agony in his voice, he also said there was a conspiracy to dethrone him as the PCC chief and the BJP and TRS were secretly supporting it to kill the Congress. “This is not my property and I don’t understand why such a conspiracy to remove me,” he asked. Congress cadre feel the tone was aimed at his detractors in the party as well apart from the TRS and BJP.

The complete ignorance of the Congress complaints by the Election Commission against the BJP and TRS was also said to be the reason for the frustration. He said the Election Commission had not even cared about their complaint of pushing Congress behind the TRS in the ballot box serial number despite being a national party. The Congress had also complained on Ministers using official vehicles in the campaign and Labour Minister Malla Reddy’s picture pouring a drink to others in the constituency.