Revanth trying emotional blackmail to gain people’s sympathy: K. Laxman

April 12, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader K. Laxman said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, contrary to his usual ‘acerbic style’, has been trying to win over people of Telangana with ‘emotional blackmail’ on alleged ‘conspiracies’ to dethrone his government.

“The Chief Minister is trying to cover up his government’s failures and divert people’s anger by trying to earn their sympathy by talking about the sinister moves of the Opposition to make his government fall. This is at a time when crops are drying up in farms and he is being questioned about the non-implementation of the guarantees promised,” he told a press conference at the BJP office on Friday.

Mr. Laxman claimed that if there is any threat to Mr. Revanth Reddy, it is from within his own party that is full of internal dissensions and different groups. “His (CM) party seniors like V. Hanumantha Rao are openly stating that he is being criticised for supporting the Chief Minister. We respect the people’s will and want this government to continue in power for five years and implement the promises made,” he said.

But, the BJP cannot be held responsible if the Congress government collapses due to its internal contradictions and the next government will be surely formed by the saffron party whenever they are held, he added.

He also claimed that the Chief Minister’s ‘insecure’ demeanour could be due to the wide acceptance and popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State, which is likely to fetch the party a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We have accepted his challenge of treating the Parliament polls as a referendum and about making Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister as he has now linked the guarantees implementation to it,” he affirmed.

“The Congress, BRS and Majlis Party, which are ‘family-run’ and ‘corrupt entities’, have forged a secret understanding to defeat the BJP but they cannot match Mr. Modi’s charisma. Many leaders from these dynastic parties are either in jail or out on bail on corruption charges. They are all supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too,” he charged.