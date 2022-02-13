Revanth too file case

Revanth to file case in Jubilee Hills police station

Telangana Congress will lodge criminal cases against Assam Chief Minister Hemanth Biswa Sarma in all the 709 police stations in Telangana on Monday for his unsavoury remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy said that Mr. Biswa’s comments insulted all the mothers in the country and were against the very ethos of Indian culture. He said he would personally register the complaint in Jubilee Hills police station.

Mr. Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Kishan Reddy or BJP state president Bandi Sanjay have not condemned the remarks reflecting what respect they have for women. He demanded that Prime Minister remove the Assam Chief Minister and seek an apology from him. “Is the Prime Minister supporting such cheap remarks from a BJP Chief Minister,” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party discussed the issue at length and expressed serious concern over the language being used. The meeting described it as an attack on the Indian mothers.

Mr. Revanth Reddy described Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s claim on corruption against the BJP as an effort to hoodwink the people. Both the BJP and TRS were together in this and if Mr. Rao had the details he should make it public. The BJP also claims of KCR’s corruption but never takes action. Mr. Reddy said Congress was not ready to believe the TRS at any cost and KCR can never be trusted.