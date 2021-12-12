Revanth to tour LS constituencies

The party chief wants to assess the strengths of constituency level leaders

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy will tour all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies as part of the membership drive and also to motivate party workers and get them into fighting mode against the state government.

The tour will start after the Parliament session and everyday he will cover two Parliamentary constituencies to oversee the digital membership drive that the party has started recently. Telangana is the only state where the membership drive is totally digital while party units in other states have adopted the blended model.

Mr. Reddy who was able to give a push to the party cadre with a series of Dalita Girijana Dandora meetings right after he took over as president has seen some lethargy in the party work due to its abysmally poor performance in the Huzurabad bypoll. Moreover, the present political narrative in Telangana has pushed the party behind the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Though the visits are said to be for reviewing membership drive, the party chief wants to assess the strengths of constituency level leaders and their performance in the membership for future evaluation.

“It will be a sort of test for the MLA aspirants and other local leaders to get into the good books of Mr. Revanth Reddy and the party high command thereafter.

Going in the TRS mode, the Congress has also decided to offer personal insurance to all party workers who enrol themselves. Mr. Reddy said members will be covered with ₹ 2 lakh insurance and their families would get the assistance in case of unfortunate incident. “Talks with the insurance companies are in the final stages and the party will pay the premium for insurance,” a senior leader involved in the process said.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the response was good even at the villages and the process is a little slow with the digital drive facing some technical issues.

“It is being sorted out and by January 26 the party hopes to reach its target of 30 lakh members,” he said as observers for all the 119 constituencies are being appointed to expedite the process.