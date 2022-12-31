Revanth to start padayatra at Bhadrachalam

December 31, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has decided to commence his padayatra at Bhadrachalam after offering prayers to Lord Rama. It would commence on January 26, Republic Day, and end on June 2, the formation day of Telangana State, covering about 100 Assembly constituencies.

Determined to bring Congress back to power in the State and present it as a gift to party former president Sonia Gandhi, who was instrumental in formation of the separate state, Mr Revanth has been taking up the padayatra.

According to sources Bhadrachalam was chosen as starting point as erstwhile Khammam district had given as many as four Assembly constituencies - Sattupalli, Madhira, Khammam and Kothagudem- to the kitty of the party. However, two of the MLAs - K Upender Reddy and Vanama Venkateswara Rao - from Khammam and Kothagudem respectively changed their loyalties to the ruling TRS, now the BRS within one year after getting elected.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has directed all the State units to take up ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ programme to continue the momentum of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ taken up party general secretary Rahul Gandhi a few months ago. While ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ Abhiyan was planned for only two months, Mr. Revanth Reddy, with the prior approval from party high command, has decided to extend the programme for four months.

The TPCC has decided to highlight the issues being faced by various sections of the public during padayatra including poaching of Congress MLAs by the TRS, how the State was thrown in debt and how the BRS has failed to fulfil the promises.

The party has planned one-day training programme for the party activists on January 4 on ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ and on issues being faced by farmers in Dharani.

While greeting the public on the occasion of New Year, the TPCC president called upon party workers to work hard with rejuvenated energy to bring the Congress back to power in the State.