Revanth to commence Hath Se Hath Jodo on Monday

February 04, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy would commence his ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ padayatra at Medaram in Mulugu mandal of Warangal district on February 6. Party state in-charge and All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Manikrao Thakre would participate in the programme as chief guest. All Congress leaders in the State would commence similar yatras at their convenience in their areas to take the message of Rahul Gandhi to every house in Telangana, which is an extension of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

There was day-long activity in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday to finalise the programme and Mr. Thakre held discussions with party leaders. All of them were instructed to take part in Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra without fail.

Speaking to reporters along with Mr. Revanth Reddy and others, Mr. Thakre said that they had discussed the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra and the need to take the message of Rahul Gandhi to every household. There will be a break for three days - February 24, 25 and 26- as the AICC meetings are scheduled at Rayapur in Chhattisgarh and later it would be resumed. The mandal committees which were abolished would function ad hoc for the purpose of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress would assure support to all sections of society with padayatra and expressed confidence that the party would come to power in the State. The same situation that had prevailed between 1999 and 2004 was prevailing now, he said

Stating that the true colours of both BRS and BJP came to the fore with the Governor’s address to the Joint Session of the House, he said that the Governor spoke lies about the State and became a brand ambassador to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He dared the government to check the drinking water supply in the native villages of any Minister.