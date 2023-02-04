ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth to commence Hath Se Hath Jodo on Monday

February 04, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy would commence his ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ padayatra at Medaram in Mulugu mandal of Warangal district on February 6. Party state in-charge and All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Manikrao Thakre would participate in the programme as chief guest. All Congress leaders in the State would commence similar yatras at their convenience in their areas to take the message of Rahul Gandhi to every house in Telangana, which is an extension of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

There was day-long activity in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday to finalise the programme and Mr. Thakre held discussions with party leaders. All of them were instructed to take part in Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra without fail.

Speaking to reporters along with Mr. Revanth Reddy and others, Mr. Thakre said that they had discussed the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra and the need to take the message of Rahul Gandhi to every household. There will be a break for three days - February 24, 25 and 26- as the AICC meetings are scheduled at Rayapur in Chhattisgarh and later it would be resumed. The mandal committees which were abolished would function ad hoc for the purpose of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress would assure support to all sections of society with padayatra and expressed confidence that the party would come to power in the State. The same situation that had prevailed between 1999 and 2004 was prevailing now, he said

Stating that the true colours of both BRS and BJP came to the fore with the Governor’s address to the Joint Session of the House, he said that the Governor spoke lies about the State and became a brand ambassador to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He dared the government to check the drinking water supply in the native villages of any Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US