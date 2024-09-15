GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanth terms Asad Owaisi as the voice of poor

The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of book by AIMPLB president

Updated - September 15, 2024 05:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Advisor to Government of Telangana for SC, ST, BC & Minorities Mohammad Ali Shabbir, during the launch of the book ‘Prophet for the World’ in Hyderabad on Saturday.

| Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that all religious scriptures find common ground in encouraging the coming together of diverse communities to work for the progress of the country, and to bring about peace in the world. He issued a word of caution against those who spread ‘poison’ to win elections.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the launch of Prophet for the World, a book about Prophet Muhammad’s life and teachings, authored by All India Muslim Personal Law Board president (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

“What Prophet Muhammad said, what Geeta says, what the Bible says, the message is one. That we come together and work for this country to move forward, and bring about peace in the world. In this country, some people are trying to spread poison. We should come together and think how to stop them,” he said, and added that the path Prophet Muhammad showed is not only for “minority community brothers”, but also for the world and for those who seek to live in peace. He lauded Maulana Rahmani’s effort of writing the book which he said should be read and spoken to among families about the Prophet Muhammad’s path.

Heaping praise on Hyderabad Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, Mr. Reddy said that he speaks for minority communities, Dalits, and Adivasis in Parliament. Recalling his term as a parliamentarian, Mr. Reddy said that he appreciated Mr. Owaisi speaking against the Congress. “Speaking against us doesn’t make you an enemy. At times, governments make mistakes. To rectify these mistakes it requires a strong Opposition, whether in the State or the country,” he said.

He lamented that those who raise their voices in Parliament for the poor were few. “Now in the Lok Sabha, few speak about the people. Speeches to spread poison, and to pit people against one another have increased.”

He said that the Congress has been acting on the suggestions of the AIMIM, and has sought their cooperation to clean up the Musi.

Mr. Reddy said that in undivided Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Y. S. Rajsekhara Reddy, and K. Chandrashekhar Rao had won two terms each. He hoped that Telangana would do the same with the Congress so that they could work for the poor, and bring about development.

Maulana Rahmani said that Prophet Muhammad was a model for humanity. He said that Prophet Muhammad emphasised being good to wives, and to those who belong to other faiths, that the blood and their lives were like the lives of Muslims, and that to “take care of the religious sentiments” of non-Muslims. “It is not permissible for you to speak ill and hurt the feelings of those who worship gods other than Allah,” Maulana Rahmani said.

Maulana Rahmani encouraged the respect for religious figures, and scriptures across faiths.

Also present were All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, Advisor to the Telangana government Mohammed Ali Shabbir and TGMRIES chairman Faheem Qureshi.

