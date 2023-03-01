Revanth targets Etala in Huzurabad, and questions his silence on KCR’s corruption

March 01, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Huzurabad MLA and BJP leader Etala Rajender was the target of Telangana Congress leaders as they questioned his inability to stop sand smuggling in Huzurabad and wanted to know whether he was afraid of speaking against it as the government would expose his own scandals.

The Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra taken up by Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy reached Huzurabad where the party leaders lashed out at Mr. Rajender for failing to take up the corruption of KCR with the BJP national leadership as promised in the by-poll campaign.

Congress MLC, T. Jeevan Reddy said the response to the yatra showcased that Congress would come back to power in Telangana and in Huzurabad Mr. Rajender had no future given his false promises and corruption. Questioning Mr. Rajender, he asked what did people get from the by-poll result. Only the MLA won but people’s woes continued as gas and fuel prices continued to attack common people’s purse.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao cheated the women to the tune of ₹2,000 crore by not releasing interest-free loans to the self-help groups. The Congress will pay the arrears as soon as it comes to power in the State, he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy asked the people whether the aspirations of people in the separate State had been fulfilled. People who had not fought for a separate State were enjoying the power while those who sacrificed everything had been ignored. He asked whether Bandi Sanjay or Dharmapuri Arvind participated in the movement. It was Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar who convinced BJP leader Sushma Swaraj to take her support, he said.

He said the KCR government and the Modi government had cheated the youth and had Mr. Modi provided 70 lakh jobs to Telangana as promised, the situation would have been different. Instead, the Modi government increased gas cylinder prices from ₹400 to ₹1,200 and diesel from ₹50 to ₹100 per litre. He demanded that the BJP leaders set a deadline for an enquiry on the corruption of Mr. KCR if they were sincere. “Both BJP and BRS are two sides of the same coin,” he said.