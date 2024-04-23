Revanth talk on CM post eligibility has stirred hornet’s nest in Congress: BRS leader Jagadish Reddy

April 23, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader G. Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s statement made at the Bhuvanagiri public meeting on Sunday on the eligibility of Congress leaders for the Chief Minister’s post has stirred the hornet’s nest in the ruling party.

By stating that if at all anybody was eligible to be the Chief Minister after him in the Congress party, it was Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Mr. Revanth Reddy had sent across a strong message to leaders in the party aspiring for the post. “The message has reached those it is directed at, loud and clear, and it is for them to respond. They have understood the intentions,” Mr. Jagadish Reddy said speaking in Nalgonda district.

It was for Congress leaders like N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, M. Bhatti Vikramarka, D. Sridhar Babu, C. Damodar Rajnarsimha and Ponnam Prabhakar to speak up on Mr. Revanth Reddy’s provocation as he had taken the name of Mr. Venkat Reddy with a clear strategy, the BRS leader said. He remarked that both Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Venkat Reddy were capable of betraying the Congress anytime in future.

He pointed out how Mr. Venkat Reddy had made phone calls to Congress leaders in Munugode constituency during the 2022 byelection and asked them to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as his younger brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was contesting then on a BJP ticket after quitting as Congress MLA.

Further, he recollected how there was a war of words between Mr. Revanth Reddy and the Komatireddy brothers in the past. In that, they had accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of buying the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief’s post for ₹25 crore and said that they would not enter Gandhi Bhavan as long as he was the PCC chief. In response, Mr. Revanth Reddy had remarked that “homeguards will never become SPs (Superintendents of Police)”, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said.

However, the two showering praises on one another now clearly indicates that they were up to something by side-lining the other senior leaders in the Congress party, the BRS leader said.

