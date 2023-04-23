Revanth takes vow at Bhagyalakshmi temple to refute Eatala’s allegations

April 23, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Hyderabad

The Bhagyalakshmi temple visit of Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy turned out to be an emotional episode with Mr. Reddy, his eyes welled with tears, saying he would not compromise in his fight against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule even if he and his family were to lose everything financially.

Mr. Reddy was at the temple after challenging the BJP MLA Eatala Rajender to take a vow to disprove the latter’s allegations that the Congress was given ₹25 crore by the Chief Minister in the Munugode bypoll. Mr. Rajender did not turn up at the temple, which is often used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for pushing its political narrative.

The Congress chief said he was pained by the allegations by Mr. Rajender, who himself was a victim of KCR. “How can he make allegations while claiming there was no proof with him? Is it the kind of politics that Rajender wants to pursue and what kind of signals is he trying to send to people? Is he fighting with KCR or siding with KCR,” he asked in a choked voice.

Declaring that KCR can never ‘buy’ him, the TPCC chief said he would not forget how he was made to attend his daughter’s wedding while in judicial custody just for exposing the ‘illegal construction’ of Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao’ s farmhouse. “You think I will compromise with KCR who ensured that I suffered in jail when I was supposed to be with my daughter at her wedding preparations? You will not understand that pain and I will not forget it till my death,” he told Mr. Rajender.

Mr. Reddy said he was fighting against a tyrant like KCR and not indulging in low-level politics like Mr. Rajender. He reminded that when KCR unceremoniously removed Mr. Rajender from the Cabinet on land grabbing charges it was people like him who showed sympathy.

Replying to the reported response of Mr. Rajender that people who don’t believe in themselves go to temples, he said he had come to the temple because he believed in God. When Mr. Rajender claimed he doesn’t have any proof of his allegation people would consider a vow at the temple as proof. “You should introspect on why you made those baseless allegations,” he advised.

Earlier, he performed puja at the temple along with several Congress leaders accompanying him. TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, Khairatabad DCC president Rohin Reddy and Munugode Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi were among those present.