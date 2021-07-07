Revanth takes over as TPCC president amidst fanfare

The last time Telangana Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan saw such an impressive turnout was in 2014 when the dream of Telanagana turned a reality.

On Wednesday it perhaps saw a return of such festive mood, after a good seven year gap, when the newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, A Revanth Reddy took over the reigns of the party that saw a series of defeats in the elections despite delivering the 70-year old dream of a separate State.

The entire space was filled to the brim while the remaining cadre that turned up in large numbers had to stay on the roads with the gates locked. Most roads from the city led to Gandhi Bhavan with large number of enthused cadre turning up from across the state.

The setting was the perfect launchpad for Mr Revanth Reddy to roar against the Government and send a signal that the fight had begun and the beleaguered Congress workers would not budge now. He said the same in so many words receiving a huge applause from the cadre.

Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and his brother and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy were conspicuous by their absence despite the presence of top leaders from AICC attending. MLC T Jeevan Reddy too did not turn up but sent a message wishing the best for the new team.

Earlier, Mr Revanth Reddy came in a huge rally after performing pooja at the Peddamma temple and on the way at Nampally dargah. The stamp of Mr Revanth Reddy in the entire ceremony was visible with the party banners occupying all the bill boards enroute.

AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, AICC secretaries, NS Bose Raju and Sreenivasan, outgoing TPCC president and Nalgonda MP, N Uttam Kumar Reddy were among present.