Revanth takes a dig at KTR, says phone-tapping conspirators may have to go to jail

March 29, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy warned that those making casual remarks on the ‘phone-tapping’ incident may have to go to jail once they understand the seriousness of the illegal activity they were involved in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy made these remarks by referring to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s claims saying that the ‘phone-tapping’, if it had happened, could have been limited to a couple of people.

“Some people are shamelessly admitting that they have tapped some phones during their rule and this shows their arrogance. They will have to face the consequences,” he said while speaking at a programme for the Valmiki Boya community at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On March 27, KTR had said that if any phone-tapping occurred, it might have been limited to a few people engaged in wrongful activities. Moreover, it was done by the police as part of their work,” he said, and accused the Congress of exaggerating the ‘snooping’ incident to divert the attention of people from government’s ‘failures’.

The Chief Minister said that the previous government went to the extent of snooping on what even husband and wife were discussing and nothing can be more disgusting can this. People lived in fear under the BRS government and our Congress government has demolished such fears and infused freedom in people. People should not fear the government they have elected, he added.

‘BJP-BRS together’

The CM targeted the alleged BJP-BRS nexus and said that it was clearly visible in Mahabubnagar where BJP candidate D.K. Aruna’s family was getting all the support from BRS with the only intention of ensuring Congress defeat. “Their only intention is to create negativity about me,” he said.

Targets D.K. Aruna

Targeting BJP leader D.K. Aruna, he asked that in her capacity as BJP national vice-president, did she bring any funds for the backward Mahabubnagar district. Mr. Modi is the Prime Minister for the last 10 years and Ms. Aruna did not make any effort to get national status to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme, he said.

Mr. Reddy was also confident that the Congress would win the Mahabubnagar Local Bodies MLC seat with a thumping majority. The elections for the MLC seat were held on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.