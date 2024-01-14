Revanth, Sridhar Babu to meet over 70 industry leaders at WEF

January 14, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

Minister for Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and he, along with officials, would be meeting as many as 70 industry leaders and seal significant investment deals in different sectors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The Minister, who left Hyderabad on Sunday night to join the Telangana delegation led by Mr. Revanth Reddy leaving for Davos, said that the Chief Minister will speak at the WEF Congress Centre, a special honour during his very first visit to Davos.

Impact of climate on agri-economy

The CM will be sharing his views during the panel discussion on transforming healthcare digitally, which is also a key priority for the government. Another high-level WEF event on “Food Systems and Local Action” will also be attended by the CM, where he will speak about impact of climate change on agri-economy and measures to promote climate resilient agriculture to protect farmers’ livelihoods.

Talk on AI

Mr. Sridhar Babu will be participating in a panel discussion on “Developing Skills for AI” being hosted by the AI industry. He will also meet tech companies, trade organisations and NRI entrepreneurs.

The IT Minister said that the Telangana team will have interactions with CEOs and CXOs of top global companies such as Novartis, Medtronic, AstraZeneca, Google, Uber, Mastercard, Bayer, LDC and UPL. Meetings with captains of the Indian industry, including Tata, Wipro, HCL Tech, JSW, Godrej, Airtel and Bajaj, are also on the list.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said that no stone will be left unturned to sign MoUs and close significant investment deals in different sectors such as pharma, electronics, data centres, defence, aerospace, food processing and renewable energy.

The duo will also meet the top management of the WEF, including its president Brende Borge. Telangana has a strong institutional engagement with WEF with Hyderabad being the only city in India to host WEF’s Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution for Healthcare and Life Sciences sector.

