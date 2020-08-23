Revanth, ShabbirAli visit deceased family members

Revanth wants criminal cases against Jagadish Reddy and Prabhakar Rao on fire incident

Terming the CID inquiry into the fire incident at Srisailam Left Bank power generation unit as an eyewash, TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that criminal cases be booked against the Power Minister Jagadish Reddy and Managing Director of TS Transco and TS Genco D. Prabhakar Rao for their alleged negligence.

The Congress MP alleged that the incident occurred due to utter negligence of the State government as technicians had already warned the government about the glitches and Mr. Jagadish Reddy and Mr. Prabhakar Rao failed to review on the warnings ultimately leading to the incident. Criminal cases should be filed against them, he demanded. He also announced that he would raise the issue in Parliament seeking a CBI inquiry.

Mr. Revanth Reddy along with former minister Shabbir Ali spoke to the reporters after visiting the family members of deputy engineer Bathini Srinivas Goud and Uzma Fatima, who lost their lives in the incident. They consoled the family members and said they would put pressure on the government to get them all the benefits at the earliest.

He also questioned why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not visited the incident site or the hospital to meet the injured employees. This attitude would demoralise all the employees in the State and wanted the CM to assure the families that they would be taken care of by the government.

The Congress leaders also visited the residence of Uzma Fatima and consoled her father Mohammed Zubair and other family members. Mr. Shabbir Ali said despite being in danger Uzma Fatima tried to extinguish the fire to save public property worth hundreds of crores and saved four lives. He said all the employees had the opportunity to escape from the scene but they stayed back to douse the fire which was evident from the videos that have gone viral.

Mr. Shabbir Ali demanded the government to pay compensation of ₹ 1 crore each irrespective of the ranks. Their families should be given a plot of at least 500 sq yards each besides giving suitable government job to one member of their families. He said Uzma passed her engineering with distinction and got the job in the Energy Department under the 4% BC-E quota introduced by the previous Congress regime.