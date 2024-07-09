ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth sets December 2025 deadline for completion of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme

Published - July 09, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MAHABUNAGAR

Chief Minister participates in development works in Mahabubnagar district

The Hindu Bureau

 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure the completion of the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme by December 2025. He instructed them to conduct a field visit and develop an action plan, with funds to be released through the green channel. The directives came during a review meeting with officials and representatives on Tuesday, where the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of monthly progress reviews.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Reddy participated in several foundation laying and inauguration ceremonies for projects worth a total of ₹396.09 crore in the district. He laid the foundation for development works at Palamuru University and a women’s hostel building at MVS Government Degree College. Additional projects include a building for Devarakadra Government Degree College, a KGBV building in rural Mahabubnagar, a KGBV building at Gandeed, and CC roads and other infrastructure. He also laid the foundation for a ₹276.80 crore Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Mahabubnagar. 

As part of the Vana Mahostavam programme, Chief Minister Reddy planted saplings on the premises of the district collectorate complex.  Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Raj Narasimha, Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi, G. Chinna Reddy, and other officials attended the meeting. 

