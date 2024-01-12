ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth sends ‘sacred chadar’ to Ajmer Dargah

January 12, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders sending the Ghilaf-e-Mubarak (sacred chadar) to Dargah Ajmer Sharif of Hazrat Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti.

The Telangana government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday, sent a Ghilaf-e-Mubarak (sacred chadar) to Dargah Ajmer Sharif of Hazrat Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti in Rajasthan.

Mr. Reddy, along with former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah, Congress MLAs and other minority leaders of the Congress, including Zafar Javeed and Mohammed Javeed, dispatched the chadar that will be placed at the revered Dargah during the upcoming Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Emphasising the importance of secularism, the Chief Minister affirmed that Telangana will remain a secular state under the present Congress government. He pledged to foster peace and communal harmony while ensuring equal growth opportunities for all communities within the State. He also appealed to the leaders presenting the chadar to pray for the prosperity and peace of the entire country, particularly Telangana.

Mr. Ali explained that the chadar was sent on the occasion of the 812th annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. He highlighted Urs as a celebration of peace, harmony, and brotherhood, aligning with the Congress party’s long-standing commitment to secularism and the harmonious coexistence of all religions, sects and beliefs.

Mr. Waliullah underscored the importance of the tradition where people of all faiths visit Ajmer Sharif during Urs. He emphasised that this tradition promotes communal harmony and should continue.

