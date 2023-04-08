HamberMenu
Revanth sends legal notice to KTR

Seeks withdrawal of notice or face legal consequences

April 08, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has sent a legal notice to Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao to withdraw a similar notice sent to him by the latter for his remarks on the TSPSC question paper leak and allegations against the Minister.

Mr. Reddy also warned that if the legal notice was not withdrawn, he would be compelled to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against the Minister.

The notice was sent by Mr. Reddy’s lawyer, Kumar Vaibhav, who made it clear that KTR’s professional qualifications and achievements don’t give him immunity from being questioned by the Opposition.

On March 28, KTR sent legal notices to State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Mr. Revanth Reddy alleging that they made defamatory statements from March 17 to 25 and also sought ₹100 crore each in damages.

Mr. Reddy in his legal notice alleged that KTR cannot silence or intimidate the Opposition that has a responsibility as much as that of the ruling party, to ensure an effective democracy.

The notice reminded that employment to the people of Telangana was one of the major reasons and demands of the Telangana movement and the current crisis in Telangana of PSC paper leak has caused injustice to the youth and also belittled the very struggle of the movement.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the Minister may not have had any emotional attachment with the Telangana movement as he was abroad and may not be able to understand the current crisis contextually and perceive its gravity. “The SIT constituted to investigate into the paper leak case is sharing sensitive information that had to be in its knowledge only that clearly showed the influence exercised by the ruling party over the SIT and points towards its malafide intentions,” he said.

