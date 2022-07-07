Revanth sees Cong. in power by next July

‘Whom ever Sonia decides will take over as CM’

A. Revanth Reddy, along with CWC permanent member T. Subbirami Reddy, being feted on his completing one year as TPCC chief in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

On a day the Telangana Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy completed his first year as party chief, he said the Congress was bound to come back and whom ever the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi decides as Chief Minister he or she will take over the reins from the outgoing TRS government.

“I will work as a loyal follower of Rahul Gandhi like Lord Hanuman was to Lord Sriram,” he announced while expressing confidence that there was no way the Congress could be stopped in Telangana now. “My lucky number is 9 and I am sure Congress will bag 99 seats,” he said as the cadre felicitated him.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and other senior leaders too joined the event to celebrate the one-year completion of the new team and also welcome those joining the party.

Former Union Minister and senior leader T. Subbirami Reddy, who was made permanent invitee of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) recently, was felicitated on the occasion by leaders and cadre. Mr. Subbirami Reddy said the festive atmosphere in Gandhi Bhavan gave him new confidence that the party was bound to come back to power in Telangana. He praised the entire leadership of the TPCC for working hard and raising people’s issues to put pressure on the government.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said Congress will form the government by July next year and Congress will fulfil the promises made to people in the Warangal Declaration. Recalling the series of programmes launched in the last one year against the Government, he said it started with the Dalita Girijana Dandora that attracted huge gatherings and was followed by Nirudyoga Jung Siren on unemployment issues, fight for paddy procurement and the Warangal Declaration that all shook the government.

Digital membership

Mr Reddy said achieving 45 lakh digital membership reflected the growing confidence of people in the Congress. He said leaders and cadre of other parties were now joining the Congress realising that it was the only party that can drive away the TRS. He also targeted the BJP saying Mr. Bandi Sanjay should question the Chief Minister on the Kaleshwaram project, double bedroom Houses and corruption.

Mr. Vikramarka said a huge meeting to highlight the issues of Backward Classes would be held soon and the Rachabanda programme ensured that the farmers in every village were touched by the party. Similarly, the party would contact each and every section, spreading the party ideology that was inter-twined with development and welfare.

Senior leaders G. Chinna Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Shabbir Ali, Damodar Reddy and Youth Congress leader Anil Yadav and hundreds of party workers were present.