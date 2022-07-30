Revanth seeks judicial probe against TRS MLAs

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy has sought a judicial enquiry into the allegations that several Ministers and ruling party MLAs’ names had cropped up in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) question of gambling organiser Chikoti Praveen.

Mr. Reddy said people have a right to know their Ministers and MLAs and their role in the illegal business. He also questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s silence on it and also wanted to know why Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is active on Twitter, has not responded to the allegations. “I don’t think the hawala operations involving the ruling party MLAs and the Ministers were going on without the knowledge of KCR and KTR.”

Mr. Reddy asked what the Special Operations Team and the Task Force were doing. “Is their duty only to harass the Scheduled Tribes or will they also take action against the Minister whose official car sticker was found with one of the Hawala operators,” he asked.

He said the Minister, Ch. Malla Reddy should know that he cannot throw away the car sticker even after the expiry date and if someone has stolen he should have lodged a police complaint. He sought a police case against the Minister for negligence.

Mr. Reddy said Congress would organise protests on August 5 in all the constituencies against the steep hike in the prices of essential commodities. Earlier, Mr. Reddy welcomed former Minister, Bheem Rao’s daughter Mursukola Saraswati from Asifabad into the party.