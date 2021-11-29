Revanth seeks discussion on paddy procurement in LS

Adjournment Motion notice not accepted

As announced during the ‘Vari Deeksha’ held in Hyderabad, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy gave an adjournment motion notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking discussion on non-procurement of paddy by the Centre and State governments.

The TPCC chief said that it was to discuss about non-procurement of paddy by the Central and State governments due to which paddy farmers are still waiting at their farm yards and procurements centres with lakhs of tonnes of unsold paddy. Following unseasonal rains, the paddy stocked up at many procurement centres, got soaked and started sprouting. But the government has turned a blind eye towards paddy farmers of Telangana, Mr. Reddy said in his notice.

However, the notice was not accepted for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Monday. “The BJP government, which passed and repealed three controversial farm laws without a debate in Parliament, cannot be expected to have a discussion on paddy farmers. However, the Congress party will continue to raise the issue in all possible formats during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament,” he said.

While addressing the two-day ‘Vari Deeksha’ held at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, he had promised to wage a full-scale war against TRS and BJP governments to protect the interest of paddy farmers of Telangana. “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre tried to destroy the entire farm sector in the country through three black laws, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government is crushing the farmers by ensuring non-procurement of their main produce,” he alleged.