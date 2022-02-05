Revanth seeks case against KCR

A. Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD

05 February 2022 23:13 IST

Lodges complaint with Gajwel police against remark on statute

Telangana Congress continued to mount pressure on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks on changing the Constitution by lodging complaints at the police stations across the state as per the call given by the party.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, A. Revanth Reddy himself lodged a complaint seeking registration of a treason case at Gajwel, the constituency represented by the Chief Minister.

In his complaint lodged at Gajwel police station, he said the Chief Minister made some controversial remarks during a press conference held at Pragathi Bhavan on February 1 and the call for repeal of the present Constitution and its replacement with a new one amounted to treason. So a criminal case, under relevant sections, be booked against KCR, he demanded. He also handed over a copy of the Constitution of India to Gajwel Inspector Veeraprasad.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Revant Reddy explained that India had a parliamentary democracy in which citizens elect representatives to legislative assembly and Parliament and KCR was elected Chief Minister under the People's Representation Act of the Constitution of India.

There was nothing wrong in speaking about the budget and its provisions and the Chief Minister had a right to demand more funds and criticise the contents of the budget. However, KCR insulted the Constitution in the garb of commenting on the Union Budget, he alleged.

The Congress chief said a news channel and vernacular newspaper owned by the Chief Minister gave massive coverage to his comments. Therefore, action should also be taken against them for promoting and glorifying anti-national remarks.

Former MLA and Siddipet DCC president T. Narsa Reddy had lodged a formal written complaint while he was giving an oral complaint in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have lodged formal complaints at several police stations of Telangana against CM’s remarks on the Constitution.