Revanth says Modi gives money to Adani but he ensures Adani invests in Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy defended the investments by Adani Group in Telangana stating that Telangana was ensuring money is coming into the State as investments while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving away the nation’s assets to Adani.

“Modi is giving money to Adani and Telangana was taking the same money from Adani,” he said in response to a question at a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday. The press conference was attended by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhdev Singh Sukku, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar apart from Maharasthra leaders.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Modi had made allegations against the non-implementation of poll promises. “However, when I explained the implementation of the schemes through a detailed post Mr. Modi deleted his tweets related to Telangana,” he said.

Telangana is the only State where the agricultural loans of 22,22,067 farmers were waived spending ₹17,869 in just 25 days, he said. Mr. Reddy said Prime Minister Modi had a problem with the Telangana government paying ₹3,500 crore to the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) for free travel for women while he doesn’t have any problem while waiving dues worth ₹15 lakh crore of the corporates.

Explaining the series of Congress guarantees that were being implemented in Telangana, he said women made more than 1 crore trips in the buses free of cost, 49 lakh families were getting LPG cylinder for ₹500 while 50 lakh households were getting 200 units of free power. Farmers are getting an additional ₹500 bonus for paddy over the MSP, which no other State was providing.

Referring to the Maharashtra sentiment, Mr. Reddy said people had read about the self-respect of the State under great figures like Shivaji, Ambedkar, Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar but now the BJP has reduced that self-respect with a few leaders toeing the line of the BJP.

The biggest achievement of the Shinde-led government was Maharashtra figuring at the top in farmers’ suicides. Telangana was second on this list during the BRS government, he argued. Later, he participated in a roadshow in Mumbai in support of the Congress candidates.

