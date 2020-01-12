Revanth says KTR is lying on funds for municipalities

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy has accused TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of lying on the funds provided to corporations and municipalities, and wanted to know why the officials were coming up with repeated answers of ‘no funds’ when people go with representations.

At a press conference here, Mr. Revanth Reddy asked when KTR claims of giving ₹ 300 crore to Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Karimnagar and Khammam corporations why aren’t they developed. Poor infrastructure and shortage of minimum facilities like drinking water haunt these municipalities, he alleged.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao himself promised to turn Karimnagar into London but after six years all they see are dug up roads. In fact, villages that were merged into the corporation are burdened with taxes and are seeking demerger from the corporation, Mr. Reddy claimed.

Challenge to debate

Mr. Reddy challenged Mr. Taraka Rama Rao to come for a discussion on the municipalities and let the people decide on the outcome. Every election people are lured with new promises while the old ones are never cared for.

Even after six years the TRS claims that double bedroom houses are under construction while no municipality is receiving drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha. “We have warned about increase in RTC fares if the TRS wins in Huzurnagar byelections and it proved to be right,” he said.

KTR as CM

Mr. Reddy claimed that KTR’s declaration that elections were a referendum on his work was nothing but a reflection of the fight in the family over the Chief Minister’s seat. He alleged that pressure is being brought on KCR to leave the post in favour of his son and to escape the pressure KCR has linked it to the performance of the party in the municipal elections.