Revanth says cost of construction of martyrs memorial escalated from ₹60 crore to ₹180 crore

Assigning the Telangana Martyrs Memorial construction work to a Andhra contractor shows how insensitive Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has become towards Telangana martyrs while the escalation of cost from ₹ 60 crore to ₹180 crore reflected how the government squandered away public money, alleged TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

Mr. Reddy, who visited the construction site on Tank Bund along with AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju, Anil Kumar Yadav and Chamala Kiran Reddy, said despite the escalation of price all that the contractor had done in the last three years was to raise a few concrete pillars.

He said the contract was awarded to Proddutur based Kamishetti Pullaiah Company (KPC) Project Limited that had secured tenders with false certificates. He said GO no. 339 was issued on June 17, 2017 at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore. But the tenders were called only after a year on June 26, 2018. Tanikella Integrated Consultants Pvt. Ltd was hired as consultant with a fee of 6% of total project cost. But the cost of construction had now escalated to ₹180 crore.

As per the original agreement and the extension given later, the construction should have been completed by December 31 this year. But as of today there were just pillars and slabs even after spending ₹110 crore. There was no clarity on when the memorial would be ready for opening.

He said KCR had the time to visit the Secretariat that is just a few hundred metres away for a review but what prevented him from visiting Martyrs memorial construction. KCR did not have respect for the martyrs but at least he should not have hatred, he said adding Telangana society should notice this behaviour.

The Congress chief alleged that one Sridhar, a friend of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao was the brain behind this escalation of costs and there should be a high-level probe into it. He also asked the government to clarify the reasons for delay in execution of the project and why the works were assigned to an Andhra contractor.