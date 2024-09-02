GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanth requests Prime Minister Modi to visit Telangana to see the enormity of rain devastation

Praises Cabinet colleagues for working on the ground; KTR is in the US and KCR in farmhouse, says Chief Minister

Updated - September 02, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 09:50 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues and officials interact with residents of flood-affected areas in Khammam district on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues and officials interact with residents of flood-affected areas in Khammam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged the Central government to declare the rain/flood devastation in Telangana as a national calamity and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the rain-affected areas in Telangana to assess the enormity of the devastation.

Speaking at a review meeting in Khammam after taking stock of the devastation in Kusumanchi mandal and Khammam town late on Monday evening, he urged the Prime Minister to release interim relief funds from the National Disaster Relief Funds to the State. The enormity of losses caused by heavy rains and the resultant floods in Telangana’s Khammam district is more intense than in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, he said.

The Chief Minister said heavy rains over the past three days left a trail of destruction in various parts of the State, claimed 16 lives, damaged crops in over 4 lakh acres and caused extensive damage to roads, power substations and other infrastructure. This resulted in an estimated loss of ₹5,438 crore, he said quoting the preliminary estimates. Asking the Collectors to use the money for immediate relief measures, he said a contingency fund of ₹5 crore each has been released for Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet and other districts affected by heavy rains.

He said the government will raise units of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on NDRF lines with 100 members in each unit for quick response.

KTR in the US and KCR in farmhouse

Taking strong objection to the ‘falsehood’ being spread by the BRS leaders, he said K.T Rama Rao is in the USA on a pleasure trip and irresponsibly posting on ‘X’. The need of the hour is to rise above politics to provide relief to the flood-affected people, he said, taking a dig at the BRS leaders for indulging in mudslinging against the State government over the natural calamity. “Our ministers have been relentlessly striving to mitigate the woes of flood-affected people on the ground while KTR was resorting to baseless criticism of government’s relief efforts,” he said.

“While the Opposition leaders, including the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sharmila, are touring in the flood-affected areas in the neighbouring State, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is the leader of the Opposition in Telangana Assembly, has confined himself to his house without any concern for the flood-affected people of the State,” he pointed out.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said the unprecedented flood in Munneru river wrought havoc in Khammam. Heavy rainfall led to severe flooding in various parts of Madhira constituency over the past three days. The timely efforts by the official machinery to deal with floods helped avert loss of life, he said.

The helicopter services could not be availed in rescue operations due to inclement weather. Nine persons were rescued from the Munneru floodwaters through alternative methods, he said, referring to the rescue operation involving an earthmover and crane on Sunday night.

