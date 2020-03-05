Revanth remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Hyderabad

05 March 2020 21:44 IST

Malkajgiri MP accused of taking aerial photo of a farmhouse without owner’s consent

Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy was remanded in judicial custody till March 18 by a local court in Rangareddy district on Thursday.

He was one of the accused in a case registered at Narsingi police station of Cyberabad for allegedly taking aerial photographs of a farmhouse in Janwada by using a drone camera without permission.

After attending the Lok Sabha session Mr. Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon. The sleuths of Cyberabad Special Operations Team and Narsingi police who were waiting for him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport whisked him away in a vehicle. He was taken to the Narsingi police station, where investigations quizzed him before producing before a magistrate.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday, the Cyberabad police arrested six people in connection with the case, while Mr. Reddy and his brother Krishna Reddy were ‘absconding’.

They were booked under section 188, 287, 109,120 (b) of Indian Penal Code and section 11(a) R/W 5A of the Aircraft Act for capturing images of the farmhouse using drone by violating the privacy of individuals, police said. Mr. Reddy alleged that the farmhouse belongs to IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s family.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official said the MP did not appeal for bail when he was produced before the magistrate. He was shifted to Cherlapally Central Prison.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police issued a statement stating that Mr. Reddy surrendered at Narsingi police station and argued with the police on how his name was in included the case.

“He was explained about his involvement and evidence available and he refused to cooperate with the police. He was not arrested from the RGI Airport,” the statement read.