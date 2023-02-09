ADVERTISEMENT

‘Revanth Reddy’s comments objectionable’

February 09, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Is Congress supporting his comments, asks MLA P Sudarshan Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy has expressed serious objections over the reported comments made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A Revanth Reddy at Mulugu during his Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra on Tuesday that he had no objection if naxalites blast the ‘Pragathi Bhavan,’ the official residence of Chef Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Will Congress leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, K. Jana Reddy and others support the statement made by Mr. Revanth Reddy? What is their stand? Will similar call be given at Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power?’ asked Mr. Sudharshan Reddy while speaking to reporters at Media Point in the Assembly.

Informing that they are going to lodge a complaint with DGP in this regard, the BRS MLA demanded that the police officials invoke PD Act against Mr. Revanth Reddy. He also wanted to know about the stand of Congress on Maoists and whether the TPCC leader has been supporting them.

Related Topics

Telangana

CONNECT WITH US