Revanth arrested

June 18, 2022 21:11 IST

In the evening he visits Gandhi Hospital to meet the injured youngsters

Police prevented the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy from going to Narsampet to attend the last rites of Damera Rakesh, who died on Friday in the violence that erupted during protests against the Agnipath scheme at the Secunderabad railway station.

Mr. Reddy was stopped by the police near Ghatkesar in Medchal district on the Warangal highway and was asked to come to the police station as he was being taken into preventive custody. A furious Mr. Reddy entered into an argument asking the police why he was being stopped when Ministers and TRS MLAs were participating in the last rites of Rakesh holding party flags.

He asked on what grounds they were stopping him in his own Lok parliamentary constituency. He wondered whether the entire police force was working only to stop his movements in the State as he was arrested by the Nirmal police on Friday when he tried to reach out to the students protesting at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

After heated arguments and Congress cadre raised slogans against the government, he was forcibly shifted into a police vehicle.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at his residence, Mr. Reddy took objection to the TRS covering Rakesh’s body with the party flag and said nothing can be ‘more shameless’. “After killing the young man, the TRS has decorated the final journey vehicle with the party flags, indicating they will not leave any opportunity to extract political mileage even in unfortunate deaths,” he said.

The Congress MP lashed out at the Union Minister, G. Kishan Reddy for blaming the Congress, TRS and MIM for the violence.

After he was released from the police station, Mr. Reddy visited the Gandhi Hospital where the injured army aspirants were admitted. Realising that policemen will not allow him to enter the hospital he took the rear entrance of the hospital.