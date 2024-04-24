Revanth Reddy will stop all schemes if Congress wins more LS seats: KTR

April 24, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao cautioned people that if the Congress is allowed to get more seats in the Lok Sabha polls, it would stop all welfare measures promised earlier.

Participating in a roadshow at Malkajgiri on Wednesday, after the filing of nomination papers by candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy, he said that Malkajgiri constituency had played a significant role in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s political career as he was blessed with the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president’s post and later, became the Chief Minister.

However, Mr. Reddy had failed to fulfil his promises made to the people of the constituency and he was mostly absent from the parliamentary duties and was inaccessible to his constituents. He stated that Mr. Reddy would stop all development schemes promised by him/Congress party in the Assembly elections if the party was given more Lok Sabha seats banking on the assumption that people would vote for him or Congress even if he failed to fulfil the promises.

“If you want the schemes promised by Congress to be implemented, BRS should win more seats,” he told people and accused Mr. Reddy of fielding a dummy candidate from Malkajgiri to benefit BJP. “Strategies were employed in the past too, in Karimnagar and Nizamabad during Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and byelections to Huzurabad and Dubbak later,” he added.

Drawing attention to political allegiances, Mr. Rama Rao explained the contrast in the criticism of Mr. Modi by Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Revanth Reddy addressing him (PM) as bade bhai (elder brother). He asked people to support Mr. Laxma Reddy as he was available for people round-the-clock and said that support to Congress would make the winner disappear from constituents’ sight.

Mr. Rama Rao criticised both Mr. Modi and Mr. Revanth Reddy for their unkept promises and pointed out how the latter had been changing schedules on the implementation of farm loan waiver, financial support to women and others.

Drawing attention to “BJP’s poor track record”, he pointed out how the Centre had created hurdles in Hyderabad’s growth by denying projects and financial support and discrimination on many other counts.

