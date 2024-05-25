Revanth Reddy to personally invite Sonia Gandhi to Telangana Decennial celebrations on June 2

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will personally invite Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to be the chief guest of the Decennial celebrations of the Telangana State to be organised on June 2.

The State government is keen to showcase it as a big affair given Sonia Gandhi’s key role in the formation of Telangana when she was the Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2014. She had assured the Telangana society in a public meeting in Karimnagar in 2004 that the aspirations of the Telangana people would be fulfilled.

Sources said so far there is no confirmation of Ms. Sonia Gandhi’s participation and the Chief Minister personally wants to invite her on behalf of the Telangana society and felicitate her for fulfilling the 60-year aspiration. The last time Sonia Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Telangana was before the Assembly elections in Tukkuguda after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

The Chief Minister told his Cabinet colleagues how Telangana has an opportunity to pay back the gratitude as without her firm conviction and strong support Telangana wouldn’t have been a reality. A fact that was acknowledged even by BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on the floor of the Assembly when he was the Chief Minister. “Without Sonia Gandhi’s support the formation of Telangana wouldn’t have been possible and the Telangana society has the grace to acknowledge her contribution,” he had said while addressing the Legislators.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has permitted the Government to conduct the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2 despite the poll code being in vogue till June 4. As per the instructions of the Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari after a review meeting officials have started making arrangements. As per the programme finalised so far, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will first visit Gun Park and pay tributes to the martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial. He will then participate in the main programme to be held at Parade Grounds.

This will be the first big celebration of the Revanth Reddy government after it assumed power in December 2023. Last year, the BRS government held the Decennial celebrations inviting criticism from the Congress that how can the Decennial celebrations be held when the State has not yet completed 10 years of its formation.