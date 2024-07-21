Revanth Reddy to meet Kharge, Rahul and invite them for farm loan waiver celebrations

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is in New Delhi, is likely to meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to discuss the party affairs and also invite them for the proposed public meeting in Warangal to celebrate the farm loan waiver.

Mr. Reddy arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and will be in the capital on Monday. The visit also comes ahead of the Assembly session starting on July 23 and the budget to be presented on July 25. There is little scope for him to discuss the change in PCC leadership or the Cabinet expansion.

Senior leaders informed that Mr. Reddy is particular about inviting Mr. Gandhi to thank him on behalf of the farmers for the farm loan waiver that was announced by Mr. Gandhi in a public meeting in Warangal right after Mr. Revanth Reddy was made the PCC chief. He is likely to impress upon Mr. Gandhi to attend the meeting to highlight its implementation and send a strong signal to the people that Congress always keep its poll promises. Farm loan waiver is one of the major poll promises of the Telangana Congress along with six guarantees.

The government recently announced the guidelines for the scheme to be implemented in three phases before August 15. In the first phase of the scheme announced on July 18, loans up to ₹1 lakh were waived and the government credited ₹6,098 crore in all to farmers’ bank accounts. The second phase of loans of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh will be cleared by July and the final phase covering loans up to ₹2 lakh will be cleared in August.

The Chief Minister is also likely to meet Union Ministers and seek funds for various developmental projects in Telangana. Meanwhile, he has also met Parliament members from the State and discussed with them the issues to be raised in the Parliament sessions.

