Revanth Reddy slips through police cordon at home

Heavy police bandobast on roads leading to Pragati Bhavan, the camp office-cum-residence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, could not stop Malkajgiri Member of Parliament and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president A. Revanth Reddy from reaching it to participate in his party’s proposed protest in support of striking TSRTC employees on Monday.

High drama

This high-drama escape by Mr. Reddy gave police a tough time, who had already cordoned off his residence in Jubilee Hills to prevent him from venturing out and participating in the protest planned at Pragati Bhavan.

Mr. Reddy gave a slip to the large number of policemen outside his house and successfully surfaced in front of Chief Minister’s camp office where the police took him into preventive custody.

He was shifted to Kamatipura police station and was set free by evening.

Around 11.30 a.m. the Malkajgiri MP zipped away on a bike from his residence even as many police officers tried to stop him and eventually reached Pragati Bhavan.

In a video which was doing rounds on social media, Mr. Reddy clad in a black T-shirt and denim trousers was seen waiting and interacting with his followers at the residence, before he started running, and sped away on a two-wheeler with one of his followers, who was waiting for him on the road.

Futile chase

The policemen started to chase the Congress leaders on bikes and SUVs, but in vain. He successfully landed near the Chief Minister’s camp office and raised slogans against Mr. Rao and ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party.

“This KCR’s rule must end. He is playing with the lives of thousands of RTC employees. The government must hold talks with the RTC employees,” Mr. Reddy said while police were trying to shift him into a vehicle.

“Four crore citizens of Telangana won’t accept this autocracy and they will soon enter the Pragati Bhavan by breaking its walls,” he added.