Revanth Reddy shares work with PCC working presidents

Each given responsibility of different parliamentary constituencies

Indicating a marked change in the style of functioning of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) under his leadership, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy has taken up distribution of work among the five working presidents not only to boost the team spirit but also to send a positive signal to the cadre.

The new PCC chief has allocated party work to all the five working presidents — J. Geetha Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mohd. Azharuddin, T. Jayaprakash Reddy and B. Mahesh Kumar Goud — by sharing the responsibilities and make each of them oversee the party activities parliamentary constituency wise as also the activities of the party’s frontal organisations, departments and cells.

As per the work division, former minister Dr. Geetha Reddy will oversee the party activities in Secunderabad, Nalgonda and Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies, NSUI, intellectual cell, research department and professional Congress. Similarly, the two-time former MP from Secunderabad Anjan Kumar Yadav will handle Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Medak and Peddapally Lok Sabha constituencies, Youth Congress, minorities department and fishermen department.

Former MP (Uttar Pradesh) and former captain of the Indian cricket team Mr. Azharuddin has been asked to oversee the party activities in Adilabad, Zaheerabad and Malkajgiri, the constituency represented by Mr. Revanth Reddy in Lok Sabha, Parliament constituencies and social media wing. Mr. T Jayaprakash Reddy will be in-charge of Khammam, Warangal, Bhongir and Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituencies as also Mahila Congress, INTUC, labour cell and unorganised workers cell.

Youngest among the working presidents, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud has been told to handle the party activities in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Chevella Parliament constituencies besides taking care of the organisation coordination, OBC, SC and ST departments and Sevadal.