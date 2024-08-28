Revanth Reddy says no coercive politics to force leaders from other parties join Congress  

Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that the Congress Government in the State has full majority and it need not resort to coercive politics to force leaders from other parties to join the party.

Those who are joining the Congress are doing so as they are impressed by the work done by the Government. “We will admit only those who like the Government’s policies and functioning,” he said in an informal chat with reporters on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

Fact finding committee

The Chief Minister said the Government was prepared to constitute a fact finding committee, if need be, for ascertaining encroachments of lakes and tanks. It had no objection if leaders from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) like T. Harish Rao head the fact finding committee. “I want Opposition leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao to do his work as he is drawing salaries of the post,” he said.

On the demolition drive, he recalled how the previous Government headed by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao behaved focussing on ‘selfish gains’. “But, this is Revanth Reddy Government. There will be no similarities with the previous Government,” he averred adding the Government was committed to demolish illegal constructions in FTL and buffer zones of lakes/tanks on a war footing.

Referring to crop loan waiver, he said the previous Government incurred ₹13,329 crore on crop loan waiver between 2018-24 and the Congress Government had credited ₹18,000 crore under the head in just 27 days. The Government was firm on making farmers debt free and those who could not avail of the facility due to technical reasons could submit their details to the respective district collectors.