Revanth Reddy says government to release funds in two phases to fulfil crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that his government is committed to fulfil the promise of crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh to farmers before August-end under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister who interacted with farmers from different districts after formally launching waiver of loans up to ₹1 lakh covering 11.5 lakh farmers said the government would credit amounts into loan accounts of farmers who availed loans up to ₹1.5 lakh in the next few days. This will be followed by crediting of amounts into loan accounts of farmers who took loans up to ₹2 lakh before the August 15 deadline.

Implementation of loan waiver, according to the Chief Minister, was not that easy as the government was facing severe financial constraints because of the loans of the previous government inherited by the Congress government. The previous government, headed by former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, took the surplus State into a debt trap with loans amounting to ₹7 lakh crore.

“Minister for Finance Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is raising resources to pay interest to the tune of ₹7,000 crore every month. Compare this with the ₹6,800 crore interest burden at the time of formation of Telangana,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said this was in addition to the expenditure of ₹5,000 crore a month for payment of salaries and pensions while the Congress government had spent ₹29,000 crore for the implementation of its six guarantees promised to the people in the run up to the elections. Undeterred, the State government fulfilled the promise of loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh involving a whopping ₹31,000 crore in spite of the financial crisis it was facing.

“Telangana has now emerged as role model for other States in the implementation of crop loan waiver. The promise has been implemented within eight months of coming to power,” he said. He compared the similar assurance given by BRS president Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in 2014 and 2018 for misleading farmers.

The previous government incurred expenditure of ₹21,000 crore in 10 years, but had partially fulfilled the promise. “The first tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi saw loan waiver of ₹12,000 crore in four instalments spread over four years and the amount did not cross ₹9,000 crore in the five years of the second tenure when the requirement was in excess of ₹16,000 crore,” he said. The BRS government did not consider the plight of farmers who were resorting to suicide because of the crisis faced by the sector. He cautioned farmers about the attempts of vested interests to create apprehensions among farmers that food security cards were being considered as criterion for crop loan waiver. “Food security cards are for ascertaining the details of farmers’ families. The pass book with loan account is the only criteria for crop loan waiver,” he said.

He took a dig at the BRS leaders for their claims against the Congress government implementing crop loan waiver. “I don’t ask them (especially BRS leaders) to resign because they will escape on some pretext or the other,” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled the assurances given by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on crop loan waiver and said the Congress had yet again proved that it would keep its promise come what may. Mr. Revanth Reddy earlier interacted with farmers from different districts through video conference and enquired about the benefit they secured with loan waiver.

He said the Congress would soon organise massive public meeting at Warangal Arts College, where Mr. Rahul Gandhi released the party’s declaration giving commitment to crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh. Mr. Rahul Gandhi would be invited to address the gathering of the thanksgiving meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao also spoke.