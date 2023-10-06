Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy recalls BJP leaders meeting in Pragati Bhavan with CM for Vajpayee memorial

October 06, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao that he had planned to join the NDA but rejected, the Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy recalled a meeting of the State BJP leaders with Mr. KCR at Pragati Bhavan in 2018 and said it exposed how they have been working together since several years.

Mr. Reddy in a statement said that Mr. KCR, who never gave an appointment to Opposition leaders, called the BJP leaders to Pragati Bhavan to seek their support for early elections in 2018. The BJP leaders then claimed that they had met the Chief Minister seeking land to set up a memorial in the name of former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

“If that was the case, why is that even after five years no land has been given for the Vajpayee memorial, and even the BJP leaders have never spoken about it again?” he asked. “In reality, KCR and BJP leaders had hatched a conspiracy at Pragati Bhavan to damage the Congress in disguise of the establishment of Vajpayee Memorial,” he alleged.

He said even after the 2018 elections, the then BJP State president Laxman told the media that the party would support TRS if a hung Assembly was formed. “Laxman’s comments then were an indication of the relationship between BJP and BRS.”

Mr. Reddy said the BJP-BRS were now perturbed by the Congress wave in Telangana and were trying to create a fake fight to divert people’s attention. The continuous visits of the Prime Minister to Telangana are an effort to divide the anti-BRS vote to favour his political partner.

Alliance between BJP, BRS and MIM

The Congress State unit president reiterated his claims that an alliance has been formed between BJP, BRS and MIM for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the seats had also been adjusted. As per the plan, BRS would contest in 9 seats, BJP in 7 seats and MIM in 1 seat.

He said Mr. Modi had yet again proved Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s comments about BRS right. Mr. Gandhi had termed the BRS the BJP Rishtedaar Samiti. In this context, he appealed to MIM to reconsider its support for BRS. He asked how Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi could support the BRS when the Prime Minister himself revealed Mr. KCR’s desire to join the NDA.