Revanth Reddy petitions on land disposed of

Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy of Telangana High Court on Friday disposed of two writ petitions filed by Malkajgiri Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and his brother A. Kondal Reddy seeking a direction to revenue officials not to dispossess them of their land at Gopanpally.
Mr. Reddy and his sibling moved lunch motion two days ago on the matter. When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, Advocate General B.S. Prasad said the government had not yet taken any steps to dispossess them of the said land. Following this, the judge disposed of the two petitions.
Recently, the government suspended a Tahsildar, Srinivas Reddy, accusing him of getting transferred the land on the names of Mr. Reddy and his brother illegally. Following reports that government was planning to take back the land, the petitions were filed.
