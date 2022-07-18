Revanth Reddy introduces adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

Demands discussion on flood situation in Telangana

Demands discussion on flood situation in Telangana

Lok Sabha member and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has introduced an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Parliament session.

“To discuss the extreme flood situation in Telangana, which is unprecedented in the last 100 years. Lakhs of people are displaced and are severely affected by the extreme situations in the State. More than 11 lakh acres cultivated crops are damaged. There is an urgent need to declare the Flood situation in Telangana as a National Disaster. An immediate relief package of ₹2000 crore must be provided by the Central government for repairing infrastructural damages across the State, along with financial aid to families who are affected by the devastating flood,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy in the adjournment motion.