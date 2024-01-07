Revanth Reddy established a democratic government people wished for: Mallu Ravi

January 07, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress senior vice-president and former MP Mallu Ravi said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has gained the confidence of the people to establish a democratic government that people desperately wished for by defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

“Mr. Revanth made his mark on the administration with some wise decisions like ensuring social justice in the appointment of officers and picking officers with integrity, which was badly missing in the previous government,” he said at a press conference in Hyderabad.

Dr. Mallu Ravi said that launching two promises like free bus travel for women and ₹10 lakh Arogyasri scheme within two days of forming the government sent a serious signal to the people about the Congress party’s commitment. The Cabinet also has Ministers known for their integrity and experience in administration.

Stating that the people were extremely happy with the government, he said that the public welcomed new programmes like Prajavani that helped people o meet Ministers and officials directly and submit their grievances for the first time in nine years.

He also said that the Chief Minister’s move like announcing a judicial enquiry into the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and dealing with the drug menace has given confidence to people. He also noted that unemployed youngsters will get their due, with the government committed to revamping the TS Public Service Commission and the job calendar, which will be announced soon.

Dr. Ravi exuded confidence that the Congress will win 14 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana as the people have already decided to help Congress establish a democratic rule even at the Centre. TPCC general secretary Bandi Sudhakar Goud and OUJAC leader Chanagani Dayakar were also present.

