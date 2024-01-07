GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth Reddy established a democratic government people wished for: Mallu Ravi

Revanth Reddy has made his mark on the administration, says senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi

January 07, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi and TPCC general secretary Bandi Sudhakar addressing a press conference on the one-month rule of the Congress government. Photo: Special Arrangement

Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi and TPCC general secretary Bandi Sudhakar addressing a press conference on the one-month rule of the Congress government. Photo: Special Arrangement

Congress senior vice-president and former MP Mallu Ravi said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has gained the confidence of the people to establish a democratic government that people desperately wished for by defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Mr. Revanth made his mark on the administration with some wise decisions like ensuring social justice in the appointment of officers and picking officers with integrity, which was badly missing in the previous government,” he said at a press conference in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ
We are servants engaged in people’s service, Revanth Reddy tweets on his one-month rule

Dr. Mallu Ravi said that launching two promises like free bus travel for women and ₹10 lakh Arogyasri scheme within two days of forming the government sent a serious signal to the people about the Congress party’s commitment. The Cabinet also has Ministers known for their integrity and experience in administration.

Stating that the people were extremely happy with the government, he said that the public welcomed new programmes like Prajavani that helped people o meet Ministers and officials directly and submit their grievances for the first time in nine years.

He also said that the Chief Minister’s move like announcing a judicial enquiry into the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and dealing with the drug menace has given confidence to people. He also noted that unemployed youngsters will get their due, with the government committed to revamping the TS Public Service Commission and the job calendar, which will be announced soon.

Dr. Ravi exuded confidence that the Congress will win 14 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana as the people have already decided to help Congress establish a democratic rule even at the Centre. TPCC general secretary Bandi Sudhakar Goud and OUJAC leader Chanagani Dayakar were also present.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.