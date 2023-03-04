Revanth Reddy escapes unhurt as his convoy meets with accident

March 04, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy escaped unhurt after his convoy met with an accident in Peddapalli district on Saturday. However, six vehicles in his convoy were damaged including two media vehicles, and a few media people suffered minor injuries according to eyewitnesses.

The accident occurred after the vehicle Mr. Reddy was traveling in dashed into his escort car. Vehicles following him at a high speed also dashed into the vehicles in front of them damaging them as well. The safety balloons in Mr. Reddy’s car opened in time ensuring he did not suffer any injuries. However, the front portion of his vehicle was badly damaged. Reports said some

The incident occurred when the TPCC chief along with other leaders was going to inspect the Sripada Yellampalli project in Peddapalli district. Mr. Reddy is on a ‘YatraForChange’ for the last 20 days as a part of the Congress party’s Haath se Haath Jodo yatra.

After the accident, Mr. Reddy continued his journey in another vehicle for the inspection of ongoing canal works in the 9th package related to the Sripada Yellampalli project. He alleged that the works on the canal were delayed as the contractor left the works midway after drawing money from the government. He alleged that the contractor from Kadapa district was a friend of Municipal Minister, K.T. Rama Rao and he should take responsibility for the delay.

He also demanded that the company involved in the works should be de-recognised immediately and said how can a Kadapa contractor have attachment to Telangana projects and its people.